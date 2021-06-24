It was a big year in girls basketball for the White Lake area, with five girls being named to the all-West Michigan Conference first team, plus one Reeths-Puffer Rocket earning the same honor in the O-K Green Conference.
Montague, of course, led the way with three first-teamers plus an honorable mention pick after a perfect 14-0 WMC campaign.
The Wildcats had all three of their double-figure scorers named to the first team. Braquelle Osborne led Montague in scoring with 11 points per game, and also contributed in other areas, with five assists, four rebounds and three steals a night. Ally Hall also averaged 11 points per game, grabbing eight rebounds per game as well and blocking three shots per game. Andie Zamojcin picked up the first team honor as well, averaging 10 points and four rebounds per game.
Also for Montague, Emma Flynn earned honorable mention with six points and two assists per game.
Whitehall placed both Karleigh Jeffries and Greta Hosticka onto the first team after a strong third-place finish in the league. The Vikings went 8-5 in conference play.
Both Jeffries and Hosticka, who will play together again for Muskegon Community College next season, were stat sheet stuffers for Whitehall. Jeffries averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the Vikings in both minutes played and plus-minus. Plus-minus is simply measured by tabulating the points scored when an individual is on the floor versus the points the team gives up, and the Vikings were nearly 10 points better per game when Jeffries played than when she didn’t.
“Karleigh was our rock this year, in every way,” Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. “Play on the floor, attitude, leadership, toughness, she brought it all. Her leadership and competitive spirit will be sorely missed.”
Hosticka, who missed her junior season due to a knee injury, bounced back with a strong season, scoring 9.1 points per game and adding 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.8 assists per game.
“Greta really persevered through the tough injury last year and this season’s craziness to really play well for us,” Westerlund said. “It took her a few games to get her confidence back, but she really came on the last part of the season.”
For the Rockets, sophomore Sophia Hekkema broke out onto the basketball scene with a huge year, leading R-P in scoring and rebounding. Hekkema is also a strong defender, and when coach Rodney Walker unleashed her on Zeeland East’s Audrey Dreyer in a matchup between the teams in March, she held Dreyer down enough to help the Rockets earn a win.
“She’s been playing AAU since she was in sixth grade,” Rockets’ coach Rodney Walker said of Hekkema at the time. “We can kind of see the confidence coming from that competition in AAU...She’s comfortable out there right now, and I think she’s doing a great job setting us up when we’re kind of sporadic, helping us settle down and run offense.”
Hekkema was named honorable mention all-state in Division 1 in addition to her all-league honors, and with two seasons to go in her high school career, she has already received an offer to play at Division II Grand Valley State in college.
Also for R-P, Ariel Walker and Arrionna Williams picked up honorable mention in the O-K Green.