Montague lost all four of its matches against some strong opposition at Friday's Grand Haven Invitational, dropping to 2-9 on the season.
"We weren't able to come out on top today but definitely played some good volleyball against some really strong teams," Montague coach Shawn Bectel said.
Montague extended two of its opponents, East Grand Rapids and Leland, to three games each, and in fact outscored the Comets in their 13-25, 25-23, 15-9 defeat. The Wildcats also dropped matches to Grand Haven and Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
The 'Cats hit a solid .205 for the day on offense, led by Ana Trevino, who had 30 kills. Foreign exchange student Laura Borras made her season debut and added 20 kills with a team-high .275 hitting percentage. Jaelyn Sundberg posted 76 assists.
Borras and Britta Johnson tied for the team lead with 27 digs, with Alissa Wynn adding 26 and Maizie Collins chipping in 23. Jacy Arrigotti had 11 aces.