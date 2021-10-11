LAKE ODESSA — Montague lost all four of its matches Saturday at the Lake Odessa Lakewood Invitational, although the Wildcats extended two of them to the maximum three games.
The Wildcats (10-26) lost to Caledonia and Forest Hills Northern in two straight games each, but battled back to extend matches against Okemos and Harper Creek to three games before falling short in each.
Ana Trevino led the Wildcat offense with 20 kills on the day, and Britta Johnson added 11. Morgan Netcott had 44 digs on defense, and Jaelyn Sundberg had 47 assists. Trevino had eight blocks, and Ally Collins had four aces.