Montague easily dispatched Orchard View Tuesday night in West Michigan Conference Lakes play, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12.
The Wildcats (7-9-2, 1-1- WMC Lakes) were remarkably efficient with the ball, hitting for a .362 average as a team, and also spread the wealth. No one had more kills than Reagan Cederquist's eight; Cederquist hit .700 for the evening.
It helped that they didn't have to do much attacking, as the 'Cats also served up 28 aces. Gentry Knop led the team with 10 of those aces, and Alissa Wynn had seven. Jaelyn Sundberg had 15 assists, and Emalee McGee had 13.