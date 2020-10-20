MUSKEGON — Montague won the GMAA championship Saturday with four-game wins over North Muskegon and then Western Michigan Christian in the finals.
The Wildcats (28-4) had fallen to Fruitport in the title match last season, but this time were able to finish the climb to the top.
The GMAA was different in 2020, with the final day limited to the four semifinalists. First-round matches were held last week at home sites.
Montague first advanced past North Muskegon, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11, before topping the Warriors in another close match in the finals, 25-10, 25-11, 25-27, 25-18.
Despite the closeness of the matches, Montague performed extremely well statistically. The Wildcats hit for a .340 average on the day and only missed eight serves in the two matches, against 21 aces.
Reilly Murphy racked up 36 kills for Montague, hitting .385, and Ally Hall had 23 kills while hitting .310. Raegan Murphy chipped in 17 kills and hit a robust .586.
On defense, Morgan Netcott posted 40 digs, with Reilly Murphy adding 29 and Taylor Netcott contributing 26. Raegan Murphy had 92 assists. At the service line, Morgan Netcott and Raegan Murphy each had six aces, and Reilly Murphy had five. Hall had seven blocks, and the Murphys and Janae Koetje each added five.