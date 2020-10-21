MONTAGUE — Montague secured its second straight West Michigan Conference title Tuesday night by defeating North Muskegon in four games, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19.
It was the third time this season the Wildcats have topped the Norse, with each match going four games.
The third game, of course, was the pivotal one. After the Norse led nearly wire-to-wire in the second game, they raced to a 10-4 lead early in the third. Montague didn't take its first lead in game three until an Ally Hall kill put the Wildcats up 24-23, and from there Montague hung on.
Coach Shawn Bectel said he looked at the third game as a must-win for Montague, pointing out that it hasn't played in a five-game match all year.
"For us, I know we could do it, but we didn't start off good in any of those games," Bectel said. "Getting that game was definitely a must for us. We just had to pull it up and get the job done. We had some key plays at the end. They gave us everything. Those guys hustled tonight. I was very impressed with North Muskegon tonight."
The Wildcats kept the momentum going after stealing that third game, grabbing a 13-4 lead in game two. The Norse made things somewhat interesting down the stretch, getting as close as 23-19, but the Wildcats put the match away from there.
From Bectel's perspective, it wasn't pretty, but it was effective enough.
"Obviously that wasn't the way we wanted to do it tonight, but sometimes champs just have to get the job done," Bectel said. "I felt like we did that. We started out good and went flat for a little bit there, but we pulled it together."
Hall carried a good portion of the load for the 'Cats. The all-state middle hitter had 23 kills and hit for an impressive .383 average. She also had six blocks, with Janae Koetje adding five.
The team has been focusing on improving its block in preparation for the state tournament, and the early returns were impressive as Montague recorded six blocks in the first game alone, one it dominated from the first point.
"We work on blocking pretty much every day," Hall said. "We emphasize, you have to get that block up. Our back row is really helpful, especially Morgan (Netcott), our libero. She can see the whole court, so she tells us (where to go). It's really helpful having her tell us, you've got to get out there."
Reilly Murphy posted a team-high 25 kills, and sister Raegan recorded 56 assists. Raegan also had six of the 12 Wildcat aces. Netcott had 20 digs on defense.
Bectel said that in most matches he will substitute liberally, although the bulk of the offense always go through his all-state trio. However, Tuesday night, he rode his horses, and they delivered.
"They're battle-tested," Bectel said. "Those kids have played a lot of volleyball in their life. The thing with tonight, senior night, parents' night, it's an emotional time for these kids. I could tell a little bit that they got some jitters.
"There were a couple of them I had to have talks with, and they did a really good job of pulling each other in the middle there and had a few discussions. That's the best thing about this team is that leadership with those girls."
As the state tournament approaches, Hall said that the team is hyper-focused on its season-long goal: Kellogg Arena.
"Every practice matters," Hall said. "Every rep matters to get better. At the end of the day, when we walk into the state finals, we want to be as prepared as we can.
"We talk about that sometimes, that games get away from us because we don't emphasize every single point. Even the first point, when we're down 0-1, that point matters, because at the end, it could be the 25th point for them."