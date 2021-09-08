MONTAGUE — Montague bounced back from a game-one loss to score an important West Michigan Conference win over Ravenna Tuesday night, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-7.
The Wildcats played solid offense throughout the match and had three different players accrue double-digit kills, led by Ana Trevino with 13. Britta Johnson added 12 kills and Peyton Johnson had 11.
Montague had 17 aces, five from Morgan Netcott and four each from Alissa Wynn and Johnson. Netcott had 32 digs and Jaelyn Sundberg set 41 assists.