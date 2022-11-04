FRUITPORT — Montague was never threatened in Thursday's district semifinal match against Orchard View, rolling to a 25-14, 25-4, 25-7 victory.

The Wildcats (24-24-1) advanced to face Fruitport in Saturday's finals by focusing on their own play and not letting themselves overlook a struggling Cardinals team.

"Today we just really focused on working on the things we need to get better at and take advantage of the moments that we have," Montague coach Shawn Bectel said. "It's just another game. It's another chance to get better. I thought we did a lot of those things and that was key."

Outside of a slow ending to game one, Montague was in total control of the match throughout. The 'Cats started game two with 14 straight service points by Alissa Wynn, who totaled 13 aces on the night. The team collectively hit .344 offensively, and Ana Trevino hit .500 with 12 kills.

Bectel substituted liberally as the match went on, but the team never stopped running its system, preparing for the finals.

"I know the kids get mad at me sometimes because I'm still over there correcting them even if it's a 20-point game but I go, you know what, we don't let off (the gas)," Bectel said. "For me, it's a respect thing, because if I'm not still doing my job, then I'm disrespecting my opponent too. So I'm still going to coach until (we have) 25 points, or the end of the game. I want them to have that mentality too."

Jaelyn Sundberg had 25 assists, running Montague's offense well, and Jordan Netcott posted seven aces.

Some of Montague's players were in the program in 2020 when the 'Cats last made the district finals and lost as favorites to rival Whitehall. Now they'll have the chance to bring home their own title.

"It's kind of nerve-wracking but super exciting, because in years past, we've been beaten," Trevino said. "So I think I'm just more excited to even be able to have the opportunity to go against other people and some good teams, and I feel like they're going to be some really good games between us and (Fruitport)."