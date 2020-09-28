MONTAGUE — Montague kept on rolling Saturday at its home quad, sweeping all three of its matches.
The Wildcats defeated Fremont (25-14, 25-13, 25-8), Ludington (25-23, 25-16, 25-23) and Spring Lake (25-15, 25-19, 25-21). They are now 16-1 on the season.
Montague performed very well offensively, hitting .255 as a team. Ally Hall led the 'Cats with 37 kills, and Reilly Murphy added 33. Hall was also dominant at the net, collecting 17 blocks.
Raegan Murphy had eight aces and 98 assists, leading her team in both categories. Morgan Netcott posted 34 digs, and Taylor Netcott had 28.