MONTAGUE — Montague took a brief time to get familiar with Manistee Tuesday, but once the Wildcats figured things out, they removed all the drama from the evening with a dominating 25-13, 25-11, 25-14 victory in West Michigan Conference Lakes play.

It was 10-9 Wildcats early in game one as Montague made a few hitting and service errors. From there, though, the girls in blue dominated, ending game one on a 15-4 run and never being threatened in games two or three.

Coach Shawn Bectel laughed as he chalked up the slow start to it being homecoming week, but added that the team had emphasized playing at a faster pace in the match and thought that could also have been a factor in the slow start.

"Maybe the tempo kind of got us a little bit, trying to speed things up," Bectel said. "If we're going to get better, that's what we've got to do."

Before long, Montague (15-16, 4-1 WMC Lakes) was rolling, and Manistee was completely unable to stem the tide; the Chippewas were unable to sustain many long rallies.

Senior Ana Trevino had another sterling offensive performance; in fact, her 11 kills and .353 hitting percentage actually marked a step down from her recent form, which has featured huge numbers.

"I just think she's seeing the block," Bectel said. "One thing we decided, (Coach) Aaron Smaka from Grand Haven kind of talked to me about getting her off the net a bit more so she could have more room to see the block. We've been trying that, and I think that's helped a lot. If she doesn't have a blocker right in her face, she can see the open holes. She's just been seeing it well. She's tough to stop when she's on."

Trevino said the whole team has helped push her to improve her performance, not to mention the added motivation of wanting to play collegiate volleyball. She credited the team's good passing throughout the game for the Wildcats' strong work offensively.

"That motivation, and my teammates always pushing me and my coaches always pushing me, has really propelled me forward," Trevino said. "I think it's increased my kills, my hitting percentage and my want to be good at the game."

Alissa Wynn quickly put an end to thoughts of a Manistee comeback to start game three, going on a lengthy serving run as the Wildcats scored the first nine points. Montague cruised from there. Wynn had nine of the team's 22 aces on the night.

The Wildcats have only one WMC Lakes defeat, to Ludington, so they're very much in the hunt for the #1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Bectel knows that with the city meet, conference meet and districts looming, time is short to improve, and the carrot of trying to win the league is an easy motivator.

"We're just trying to sharpen our game up, figuring out where I want everybody," Bectel said. "I always try to adjust things as we go...We're getting there."

The Wildcats retain a quiet confidence born from the team's work in practice, Trevino said.

"We mainly just work on ourselves and we study our opponents," Trevino said. "We've been working, really, on fundamental skills and we take them into practicing rotations, and I think that really helps us in game situations. We have a really strong team, I feel like, at every position, so that really helps us and pushes every one of us to do our best."