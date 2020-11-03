MUSKEGON — Even without star hitter Reilly Murphy, Montague easily dispatched Orchard View in Monday's pre-district match, 25-9, 25-7, 25-11.
With the win, the Wildcats (33-6) moved on to face host Oakridge in Wednesday's district semifinal.
All nine of the Orchard View points in the first game came on Montague errors; it wasn't until the Wildcats had built a 10-1 game two lead that the Cardinals finally scored a point of their own.
"We really kind of came in here and just knew we wanted to keep up our intensity, and I felt like the girls did a good job of that," Montague coach Shawn Bectel said. "Obviously we haven't had Reilly in the lineup, so we've had some new kids and new parts and just trying to work on our game a little bit more than anything at this point. Above all, in volleyball, things are going to go back and forth. You're going to miss a serve here and there, or shank a ball or hit one into the net. It just happens. I think we did pretty good with what we had to work with."
Bectel said last week that Reilly Murphy was on course to return Wednesday, and that timeline hadn't changed as of Monday night. Reilly was with her teammates for the district opener, wearing a walking boot on her right foot as a precaution.
"It sounds like she's doing good," Bectel said. "It'll probably be a 'play her when we need her' type of deal. It's hard. I've been playing that kid for four years and all of a sudden she's not here. But the team has rallied around other players and kids have been stepping up, so that's a good thing for us."
In Reilly's stead, Ally Hall took on an even more central role in the offense, and she certainly took to it nicely on Monday, delivering 18 kills and a .556 hitting percentage. In all, the team hit .368.
Reilly's twin sister, Raegan Murphy, delivered 26 assists and also served up seven aces, half of her team's total. Playing without Reilly has been an adjustment for the senior all-state setter, but it certainly hasn't affected her play.
"It definitely feels different," Raegan said. "I'm not a fan of it, just because it feels so weird. I have played without her before, but it doesn't feel the same. It's definitely a struggle, but I am getting better, and the girls that are replacing her spot, they're doing much better and are really coming through."
Raegan has also taken on a bigger role in the offense, something she had done this season anyway but even more so with Reilly on the shelf. She had four kills in addition to her assist work.
"It's not something that was my goal, but I realized, 'Hey, I can do this,' so I've tried to push it out there more," Raegan said. "For the hitters, it relieves some pressure on them, and makes them think, it's ok, she's got me too. I wasn't planning on trying to get better at that, but I have been."
Taylor Netcott had nine digs for the Wildcats, and Raegan Murphy added seven.
The Wildcats were businesslike in pushing aside the Cardinals, and that mindset will serve them well as they progress through a district in which they're favored to win.
"The one thing we always say is important is to respect your opponent," Bectel said. "We don't care who it is. We've had games where we've made 18 errors, and I don't care what team you're playing, they can beat you when you do that. The one thing I told everybody is, we dictate terms, we play our match and be steady and stay respectful out there.
"I felt like the girls did a good job of that tonight. That's what I want to see as a coach because it tells you what kind of kids you've got."