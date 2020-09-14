FRUITPORT — Montague won all three of its matches Saturday at the Fruitport Quad, improving its season mark to 6-0.
The Wildcats swept Fruitport in a close match, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22, and earned 2-1 wins in the other two matches, over North Muskegon (25-12, 23-25, 25-16) and Mona Shores (25-9, 25-23, 20-25).
Montague hit a solid .235 as a team for the quad, led by Reilly Murphy's 40 kills and .345 hitting percentage. Ally Hall added 20 kills. Hall also recorded five blocks and tied for second on the team with 25 digs along with Taylor Netcott.
Raegan Murphy earned 102 assists for the day, and Morgan Netcott notched 50 digs. The Wildcats had 28 aces as a team, led by five each from Leehah Bentz and Peyton Johnson.