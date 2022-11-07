FRUITPORT — Sometimes, resilience is not rewarded, and the Montague Wildcats couldn't quite get their reward Saturday in the district finals at Fruitport, losing in five games, 26-24, 25-27, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11.

Montague made a valiant run late in game five in an effort to extend its season, roaring back from down 13-5 to score the next six points. However, the Trojans staved off the run and finished up game five to earn the district title.

The Wildcats (24-25-1) responded well after giving up nine straight gut-punching points to end game one after seemingly having it in the bag, but in retrospect, coach Shawn Bectel said the loss in that game was a major blow to the team's chances at victory.

"That first one hurt," Bectel said. "We had them. We got stuck in a rotation that we normally get stuck in, and we tried to fix it, but there was only so much you can do on this day. I think that was a huge turning point for us."

It seemed for much of game two that the Wildcats would not recover from that loss, as they trailed 21-15. A game-two defeat would open the door to a sweep. However, Montague won a long rally to cut the deficit to 21-16, and that seemed to spark the team.

Still down 23-19, the Wildcats got Laura Borras to the service line, and Borras delivered a huge run of five straight points to get Montague back in the game. Fruitport twice got to game point again after that, but the Wildcats took advantage of Trojan errors to score three straight points to even the match at one game each.

"Volleyball is definitely a game of momentum and I feel like, look at the atmosphere here, man," Bectel said. "If you don't enjoy that and be part of that, you're crazy."

Borras and Britta Johnson took center stage offensively for Montague. Bectel said the Wildcats targeted the two outside hitters more often than middle hitter Ana Trevino as part of an offensive strategy to hit the ball away from Fruitport's Sadie Haase, an imposing force in the middle. Johnson had 21 kills on the day, and Borras had 16. Borras also had 25 digs and five aces in the match.

"If Haase gets it on that (block), she's crushing it," Bectel said. "She's definitely a tough matchup for anybody, and I think they feel the same way about us. We were trying to focus behind them but man, they passed well today. Their passing was crazy. They played well today."

Games three and four were essentially mirror images of each other. Montague dominated the third game to go ahead 2-1, and Fruitport responded with a similarly impressive performance to tie it up.

Game five started evenly, with the teams tied at three. Things got away from the Wildcats from there, as Fruitport pulled ahead 13-5. Bectel was pleased with his team's six-point response - again with Borras at the line - as they made a desperate bid to rally.

"That's what makes me more proud of them than anything, because that's who I am," Bectel said. I don't care if we're down 14-1 (in a fifth game), we're fighting back. It ain't over till it's over. I think they embodied that mentality and I'm proud of that."

The coach cited Borras' postgame emotions as being indicative of the team-wide bond that helped propel the Wildcats to where they got. Borras, a foreign exchange student from Spain, hasn't poured years of her life into the Wildcats' program like the rest of the roster, but you'd never have known it watching her embrace teammates after the match.

"I know all the girls love her and to see that she cares that much (is great), because a lot of times I don't think those kids understand those moments," Bectel said. "We called on her today, and Britta too.

"I think we got a little tired. Laura, I think, came out of the game once when I gave her a breather...No excuses. I mean, she'd die on that court. She's a warrior out there."

Montague, for which Trevino will be the only other graduation loss besides Borras, maintains a bright future. The Wildcats had a losing overall record this season due to its tough schedule, but Bectel said he wouldn't change a thing.

"That's why I can throw a freshman (Reagan Cederquist) in the middle, and (have) her have a great day today and step up in a game against a Fruitport who's so battle-tested too," Bectel said. "That's why we do what we do. Sometimes it's not about wins. I could go play lesser teams and have a 30 and some record. But that doesn't get me here. This gets me here."