Montague lost to North Muskegon Tuesday night in a cross-division West Michigan Conference match, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21.
The Wildcats (18-22-1) were unable to repeat Saturday's feat of beating the Norse on the way to the GMAA finals, mostly because its usually stout offense hit only .115 for the match. Montague also had only two team blocks against the Norse's impressive attackers.
Laura Borras and Ana Trevino had solid nights, with 12 and 10 kills respectively. Alissa Wynn had 12 digs and Borras chipped in 11. Jaelyn Sundberg had 27 assists.