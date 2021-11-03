SPRING LAKE — Montague fought through injury and against a talented Spring Lake squad in Monday's pre-district match, but it was all too much for the young Wildcats to overcome, as they lost 25-17, 25-21, 25-15.
Montague's chances took a hit early in the match when Wildcat junior Ana Trevino hurt her foot. She played through the pain and finished the match, and was visibly emotional on the bench while putting ice on the injured foot after the loss.
"Trevino getting hurt hurt us a little bit, but she still gutted it out and I give her props for that," Montague coach Shawn Bectel said. "We thought we had a good game plan, and they just got us today."
The Wildcats certainly fought hard, and did so right from the start, coming from down 6-0 in game one to get within a point before the Lakers pulled away. Game two was close throughout. In game three, Spring Lake overpowered the Wildcats and didn't allow them to threaten.
Montague struggled against the potent Laker attack, hitting only .105 as a team. Trevino, Britta Johnson and Peyton Johnson each had six kills, and Jaelyn Sundberg had 19 assists. Morgan Netcott led the defense with 20 digs. Ally Collins had the team's only two aces.
Netcott and Collins, along with Morgan Herremans, were the only seniors on the team. Bectel said he never allows himself to talk about "building for next year", but the future does look bright for Montague due to the number of younger players that played key roles this season. Four freshmen - setter Jaelyn Sundberg, outside hitter Maizie Collins and middle hitters Joli Arrigotti and Ava Pumford - were season-long factors in the lineup.
"I have one kid, (Jaelyn), who actually never played volleyball until this time last year," Bectel said "She can only get better, and I thought she had an amazing season. My middles just came up from eighth grade, so to get thrown into the varsity action we play against, (they did great,) and my outsides, (including) Maizie Collins, who's going to be an incredible hitter, they're only going to get better."
Montague's season record, which ended at 14-34, looked worse than the team was due to the strong schedule the Wildcats play each year, which Bectel said was no different this year and will be no different next year when his team will be armed with another year of experience for most players.
"As far as I'm concerned, we're not going to deviate from this next year," Bectel said. "We're going to play just as tough, if not tougher, and hopefully we grow.
"It is one where you just have to roll with the punches and do the best job you can with the girls to make sure they understand that this isn't the culture we want. We don't want to lose. It's not something we're accustomed to. I think they get that. I'd say for the most part, we fought all season long and I'm proud of that. That's the atmosphere I want. I want to know whoever dresses for me is going to fight to the end."