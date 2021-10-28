MONTAGUE — Montague finished its regular season Thursday with a good performance in its home quad, posting a 2-1 record.
The Wildcats edged Calvin Christian (25-17, 24-26, 25-23) and Ludington (23-25, 25-17, 25-15) before losing a close match to North Muskegon (25-17, 18-25, 25-18).
Each of the three opponents was a team Bectel was glad for his team to face as it prepares for a challenging district. The Wildcats (14-33) will face Spring Lake in the first round, with Whitehall looming if they win that match.
"That's kind of what this night was supposed to be about - getting ready for districts," Bectel said. "I felt like, up until the North Muskegon game, we outplayed everybody. We had a couple of bad sets, but that's why we go to three. I really feel like we did what we needed to. Even (against the Norse), I think we knew what we needed to do and we just didn't do it.
"That was the big thing when we talked with everybody, when I put this together. We wanted to have some competition...And I wanted (to go against) size."
The Wildcats had a brief hiccup in the second game against Calvin, surrendering the first four points in a row because they were not in rotation. Bectel said he mistakenly put his team in an incorrect rotation after changing it to account for the return of Ally Collins to the lineup, and then the players had some confusion on how to correctly line up.
Their second hiccup was early in game one against Ludington, when the Orioles stormed out to leads of 13-5 and 20-10. However, Montague rallied to get within a point in that game before falling short, then controlled most of the remaining two games.
Still, despite the loss to the Norse, Montague had a good all-around night. The 'Cats only missed 10 serves in the three matches and had a solid team hitting percentage of .202.
Junior Ana Trevino continued what's been a great second half of the season, hitting .314 with 32 kills on the night. She also had seven blocks.
Trevino said the team performed well against good competition. Like Bectel, she thinks the Wildcats just need to do better at "the mental game" in order to topple some of the top opponents on their schedule.
"We do have a young team, and that's been one of our struggles, is confidence," Trevino said. "I feel like we have all great players...I feel like we're good enough to beat them. We just have to get over that mentality of, 'we're not as good as we were last year,' because I think our seniors have done a great job."
Montague does have that daunting district draw coming up, but Bectel projected confidence. His 'Cats have taken single games of matches from Spring Lake this season, and he pointed out that although Whitehall has swept all its matches with Montague this year, three of the last four games between the two, and four of the last six, have been two-point games. A road map is there to get close and see what happens at the end.
"It's not like we can't do it," Bectel said. "We just have to finish the games...I think I've got a good team here. We just have to cut down the errors a little bit and play a little more consistently. Other than that, I think we can do some damage in the tournament if we put it in our heads and do it. I still don't feel like we've played our best yet. I feel like it's still out there. It could come."
In addition to Trevino's performance, Morgan Netcott led the defense with 69 digs. Ally Collins and Peyton Johnson each had seven aces, and Britta Johnson had 22 kills.