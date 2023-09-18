Montague struggled to an 0-2-2 record against tough northern foes Saturday at the Cadillac Invitational.
The 'Cats started the day with draws against Freeland and Mount Pleasant. The 'Cats then lost to Traverse City St. Francis and bowed out to Lake City in bracket play.
Alissa Wynn had another strong day for the Wildcats (7-11-4), recording 26 digs and seven aces to lead the team in both categories. Maizie Collins added 21 digs and a team-high 15 kills. Reagan Cederquist had 14 kills.
Montague served well throughout the tournament, making only 10 errors while posting 23 aces. In addition to Wynn's seven, Jordan Netcott had five aces.