ALLENDALE — Montague lost all three of its matches against quality competition at Monday night's Allendale Quad. The Wildcats dropped matches to Allendale (25-18, 25-14), Western Michigan Christian (25-19, 25-18) and Zeeland East (25-22, 25-16).
The Wildcats again struggled to get a lot of offense going, but did serve well, recording 20 aces against eight errors. Ally Collins led the team with seven aces. Morgan Netcott led the Montague defense with 33 digs and Peyton Johnson added 25. Johnson's 15 kills were a team high, and Ana Trevino added 11 on a .409 hitting percentage. Jaelyn Sundberg had 42 assists.