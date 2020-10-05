LOWELL — Montague finished 0-3 Saturday at the Lowell Quad, facing some of the top teams in the state across all divisions.
The Wildcats lost close four-game matches to Caledonia (19-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-11) and to Ann Arbor Skyline (25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16), and were swept by Lowell (25-17, 25-10, 25-20).
Montague (17-4) was less efficient than usual, partially because of its elite opponents. The 'Cats made 17 service errors and hit for a .151 average.
Reilly Murphy led Montague with 40 kills for the day, and Ally Hall added 23. Hall also had 11 blocks, and Raegan Murphy had eight. Raegan Murphy posted 83 assists and was second on the team in digs, with 35. Morgan Netcott led the Wildcat defense with 44 digs. Both Murphy twins had four aces each.