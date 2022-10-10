Montague went 0-4-1 against some tough teams Saturday at the Jenison Invitational, dropping to 15-20-1 overall.
The Wildcats split a match with Unity Christian, 19-25, 27-25, and dropped matches to Holland Christian, Grandville, Forest Hills Central and Zeeland West.
Montague struggled offensively at the tournament, hitting only .025. Laura Borras led the attack with 19 kills and Ana Trevino added 15. Jaelyn Sundberg had 54 assists, and she and Trevino each had three blocks.
On defense, Alissa Wynn racked up 33 digs and Borras added 27. Borras and Jacy Arrigotti each had six aces.