CADILLAC — Montague lost all four of its matches Saturday against top competition at the Cadillac Invitational.
The Wildcats did take one game off of Ludington in their final match of the day, but lost a very close one 25-19, 18-25, 16-14.
Montague (6-20) also lost to Mount Pleasant and Caledonia during the tournament.
Serving was a strength for Montague, with 92.6 percent of serves put into play, including 19 aces. Alissa Wynn led the team with five of those aces.
Morgan Netcott paced the Wildcat defense with 35 digs, and Peyton Johnson added 28. Jaelyn Sundberg posted 50 assists.
Montague's offense struggled to a .019 hitting percentage, though Britta Johnson had a solid performance with 24 kills on the day.