MONTAGUE — Montague beat two of its three opponents Saturday at a home quad meet, improving its season mark to 9-21.
The Wildcats beat Ludington in three games (25-22, 25-18, 25-15), then dropped a tough three-game match to Spring Lake (23-25, 25-17, 25-15) before beating Holton in another close battle (20-25, 25-18, 25-20).
Montague had its best offensive day of the season, hitting for a .248 average in the matches, and also served well, making only seven errors while posting 22 aces.
Ana Trevino led the offense with 30 kills, and Britta Johnson added 22. At the service line, Ally Collins was tremendous, with 10 aces. Jaelyn Sunbderg tallied 86 assists, and on defense, Morgan Netcott had 40 digs, with Alissa Wynn chipping in 32.