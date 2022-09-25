Montague went 2-1 Saturday at a home quad, defeating Holton and Pentwater in three lopsided games apiece but losing a tough match to Spring Lake, 25-16, 25-20, 22-25.
The Wildcat offense was excellent on the day, racking up a .371 hitting percentage as a team. Ana Trevino was especially dominant, hitting .592 and posting 30 kills on the day. Laura Borras added 22 kills.
Montague (14-15) was also good at the service line, posting 50 aces. Alissa Wynn had an incredible 20 of those aces, and Maizie Collins added 10.
On defense, Wynn had 22 digs and Borras had 20. Trevino had seven blocks and Jaelyn Sundberg had 88 assists.