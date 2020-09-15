HOLLAND — Montague continued its strong start to the season Monday evening, going 2-1 at the West Ottawa Quad.
The Wildcats (8-1) easily defeated Union (25-8, 25-12, 25-7) and Otsego (25-13, 25-19, 25-12), losing a tough match to West Ottawa by a 29-31, 25-18, 25-18 score.
Reilly Murphy paced the Montague offense with 38 kills on the night, and Ally Hall adde 24. On defense, Morgan Netcott recorded 41 digs, and Murphy had 31. Hall had four blocks, with Raegan Murphy, Janae Koetje and Leehah Bentz chipping in three apiece. Raegan Murphy passed out 102 assists and led the team with 10 aces.