Montague went 2-2 against some strong competition Friday at the Grand Haven Invitational.
The Wildcats (3-7-2) finished second in their pool and earned a spot in the Gold bracket, where they dropped a match to Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
Montague did not hit very well offensively, posting a .073 hitting percentage, but was effective at the service line, making only 10 errors all day and serving 16 aces. Alissa Wynn and Britta Johnson each had five aces.
Johnson led the Wildcat attack with 11 kills, and Wynn racked up 40 digs on defense. Johnson added 21. Ava Pumford had six blocks, and Jaelyn Sundberg had 46 assists.