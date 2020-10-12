HOPKINS — Montague picked up three more wins Saturday at the Hopkins Quad, defeating Holland, Allegan and the host Vikings all in three straight games.
The Wildcats (22-4) only allowed 20 points in one of the nine games played Saturday — game two against Holland.
Montague's all-state trio led the way again, with Reilly Murphy scoring 38 kills and Ally Hall adding 24. Hall also had 11 blocks. Raegan Murphy had 96 assists, 10 blocks, and a team-high eight aces. As a team, Montague served 24 aces and only made 10 errors all day.
Morgan Netcott led the Wildcat defense with 25 digs. Taylor Netcott had 22 digs and Reilly Murphy had 21.