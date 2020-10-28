GRAND RAPIDS — Montague rolled through all three of its opponents Tuesday night at the NorthPointe Christian Quad. The Wildcats earned sweeps of the host Mustangs (25-19, 25-16), Hesperia (25-15, 25-16), and Delton Kellogg (25-10, 25-13).

Montague (32-4), ranked #5 in the state coaches' association's Division 2 poll, dominated the night in all phases. The 'Cats rang up 22 aces and hit for a .289 average as a team.

Ally Hall posted 17 kills to lead the team, and Raegan Murphy had 16 kills and hit for a .552 average.

On defense, Morgan Netcott had 27 digs for the night, and Taylor Netcott added 19. Murphy had 63 assists and seven blocks, and Leehah Bentz added five blocks.

Tags