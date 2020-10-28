GRAND RAPIDS — Montague rolled through all three of its opponents Tuesday night at the NorthPointe Christian Quad. The Wildcats earned sweeps of the host Mustangs (25-19, 25-16), Hesperia (25-15, 25-16), and Delton Kellogg (25-10, 25-13).
Montague (32-4), ranked #5 in the state coaches' association's Division 2 poll, dominated the night in all phases. The 'Cats rang up 22 aces and hit for a .289 average as a team.
Ally Hall posted 17 kills to lead the team, and Raegan Murphy had 16 kills and hit for a .552 average.
On defense, Morgan Netcott had 27 digs for the night, and Taylor Netcott added 19. Murphy had 63 assists and seven blocks, and Leehah Bentz added five blocks.