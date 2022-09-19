Montague had a busy day Saturday at Cadillac, playing six matches and winning three of them. The Wildcats ended the day in the Silver bracket finals, and after a marathon game one loss to Ludington, they were unable to recover in game two, losing 32-30, 25-9.
Montague (11-14) dropped its first two matches of the day to Grand Rapids West Catholic and Mount Pleasant, but bounced back with two wins over Pine River, one in pool play and the second in bracket action. The Wildcats topped Western Michigan Christian in a tight bracket semifinal match, 25-21, 20-25, 15-12.
Laura Borras had a huge day for Montague, leading the offense with 41 kills and 10 aces and ranking second in digs with 49. She had an impressive .309 hitting percentage on the day. Ana Trevino was just as good, hitting .305 and posting 37 kills to go with 12 blocks.
Alissa Wynn paced the Wildcat defense with 54 digs and also had seven aces. Britta Johnson had seven aces too, and Montague was strong serving all day, with only 11 errors.