Montague had maybe its best day of the season to date Saturday at the Fruitport Invitational, notching a 3-1 record.
The Wildcats hit .202 as a team on the day, a strong number, and opened the day with an impressive, hard-fought win over Gull Lake, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13. The Wildcats then lost to Fruitport, but bounced back with two more close victories, edging North Muskegon, 30-28, 25-22, and Reeths-Puffer, 25-14, 21-25, 15-5.
Maizie Collins led the Wildcat offense with 26 kills, and Alissa Wynn was stellar on defense, with 61 digs. Wynn also had a team-best seven aces. Jaelyn Sundberg had 81 assists, Jordan Netcott recorded 33 digs, and Britta Johnson had 19 kills.
Whitehall went 1-2 in the tournament, also recording a win over the Rockets (23-25, 25-15, 15-8) but losing a pair of tough matches to Traverse City West (25-17, 25-21) and Fruitport (25-22, 25-18).
Kayla Mulder had 25 kills and 25 digs for the Vikings (6-11), and Bella Fogus had 28 digs. Sidney Shepherd passed out 61 assists.
Reeths-Puffer lost all four of its matches in the event. In addition to defeats to the other two White Lake area teams, the Rockets dropped matches to Traverse City West and North Muskegon.
Mady Snyder led the Rocket offense with 20 kills. Maddilynn Dyer had five aces and 29 assists. Megan Barmes had 24 digs, and Snyder had 23.