Hopefully, Montague volleyball coach Shawn Bectel doesn't believe in omens. If he did, a citywide power outage forcing him to conduct the final day of team tryouts in Muskegon would strike anyone as a bad harbinger.
The Wildcats don't need any more bad fortune. They're already trying to replace as much production as any team in the state after three all-state talents - Reilly Murphy, Raegan Murphy and Ally Hall - graduated from last year's repeat West Michigan Conference champs.
"I have a lot of new faces around, so it's been a challenge getting everyone on the same page," Bectel said. "This is a different year. We're going to find out what we've got starting next week."
However, Bectel prefers to call the 2021 season a "revamp" and not a rebuild. He's not wrong; Montague still has talented players. Morgan Netcott, who came close to all-state honors of her own last year, returns as the libero, and up-and-coming hitter Haylee Schwarz has the tools to be a strong player. Less experienced but also in line for success this year are Schwarz' fellow juniors Hannah Trevino and Peyton Johnson. Schwarz and Johnson are solid all-around performers and Trevino projects as the Wildcats' next big middle hitter.
"They're all club kids and all pretty solid," Bectel said. "They've been waiting in the wings for this moment and now it's their time to shine. Morgan being a three-year captain as a solid presence is a nice thing to have. It never hurts to have a good libero."
Newcomers, of course, will have to step up to give Montague a strong season, but the Wildcats have some promising ones. Maisie Collins, who Bectel calls one of the best players he's had at the youth levels, will be a varsity presence this year. The starting setter will be Jaelyn Sundberg, a freshman who just started playing volleyball a year ago but quickly took to the sport.
Also looking to contribute will be Ava Pumford, a freshman transfer from Fremont, and Joli Arrigotti. In all, "six or seven underclassmen" dot Bectel's roster.
"Do I think we'll have to grow as the season goes on? Yes, but I also think we'll still be competing," Bectel said.
The Wildcats still expect to be a factor in the WMC race this year, and with that goal in mind, they've constructed a non-league schedule that's as difficult as any they've played at their peak. Invitationals at Grand Haven, Fruitport, Cadillac and Coopersville, as well as matches with Spring Lake and Allendale, will show Montague very quickly how good it can be. And the Wildcats believe they can be good enough to achieve their goals.
"For the level we want to play, we have to keep playing those teams," Bectel said. "It's a pretty stout schedule, as tough if not tougher than last year. I know it's probably crazy, but it is what it is.
"We still have the pieces to make that run. We'll probably have more losses than last year, but (the key will be) making sure we're competitive in every game we play."