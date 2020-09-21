GRANDVILLE — Montague kept its hot start to the season going Saturday, earning three victories at the Calvin Christian Quad to improve to 12-1.
The Wildcats topped Covenant Christian (25-19, 25-11, 25-20), Calvin Christian (25-15, 15-25, 25-14) and Zion Christian (25-20, 25-18, 25-8).
As usual, top players Reilly Murphy and Ally Hall were effective for Montague. Murphy posted team bests in both kills, with 33, and aces, with six, and Hall added 28 kills with 24 digs. Morgan Netcott amassed 45 digs, and Taylor Netcott had 27. Raegan Murphy had a team-high five blocks and totaled 97 assists.