Montague lost its top two hitters from last season to graduation in Ana Trevino and Laura Borras, but coach Shawn Bectel thinks his team is capable of being even better than the one that lost a five-game epic to Fruitport in last season's district finals.
That loss still eats at Bectel and the team, which has used it as motivation this offseason. The Wildcats won't get a chance to avenge that loss in November because the district has been tweaked and is now an all-West Michigan Conference Lakes affair, with Fremont, Oakridge and Orchard View joining Montague and Whitehall.
"It was kind of an irritant," Bectel said. "I still watch that game wondering how we lost it, but that's the game. When it goes wrong, it goes wrong and you can't recover."
Montague returns senior Britta Johnson, a varsity veteran who is the presumptive #1 hitter on offense, although Bectel said the team is deep enough that she might not be the obvious setting target all the time the way Trevino often was a year ago.
"We can probably hit well at five positions," Bectel said. "I've got two outsides and two strong middles. Britta has been moved to the right side for right now. I think we'll be more balanced this year than last year."
Along with Johnson, the Wildcats also bring back a pair of all-WMC Lakes performers from last year, back-row star Alissa Wynn and veteran junior setter Jaelyn Sundberg. Wynn is also one of the team's top servers in addition to her libero work.
Ava Pumford, Reagan Cederquist and Jordan Netcott, all of whom steadily took on bigger roles in the front row last season and will be major factors this year.
Bectel said having Netcott on the floor with Wynn is like having a second libero. Pumford should take a big step forward as well; she's just now back up to speed after an offseason ankle injury.
The Wildcats' schedule again is dotted with major non-conference tests, including invitationals at Jenison and Cadillac and a late-season battle with NorthPointe Christian, but Bectel always has a strong focus on bringing home WMC Lakes hardware. Whitehall and Ludington are likely the team's top two competitors for the lead position in the league. He'd also like another shot at Mona Shores, which delivered Montague a tough loss in last year's GMAA finals.
"We obviously want to take those titles we took second in last year," Bectel said, referring to conference, GMAA and district crowns.