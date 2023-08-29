Montague played three close matches Monday night at its home quad, but unfortunately came up short in all three.
The Wildcats (1-5-2) lost three-game battles to Western Michigan Christian (22-25, 25-16, 25-17) and Spring Lake (25-27, 25-18, 25-19) despite taking the first game of both, then dropped a match to Zeeland East, 25-22, 25-16, 15-10.
Ava Pumford led the Montague offense with 15 kills, and Jacy Arrigotti, Maizie Collins and Reagan Cederquist each added 12. Alissa Wynn had a big night on defense with 53 digs. Jaelyn Sundberg recorded 58 assists, and Britta Johnson had five aces.