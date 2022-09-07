MONTAGUE — Montague has had some early struggles this year, but the Wildcats didn't look like it Tuesday as they dominated the first half of game one and made enough plays the rest of the way to secure a sweep of West Michigan Conference Lakes foe Fremont, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17.

Montague (3-9, 1-0 WMC Lakes) stormed out to a 12-1 lead to start the opening game, beginning the match exactly as coach Shawn Bectel hoped. Fremont pushed back a bit late in that one and then grabbed an 11-4 lead in game two, looking almost as good as Montague had in game one. The Packers' surging back, though, wasn't a big surprise.

"We started out the way we talked about, but Fremont is a good team," Bectel said. "They're a quality opponent. I knew they weren't just going to lay down. They've got a pretty good setter and some good hitters. Really, it was just making sure we didn't give up too much at any one time. That's what we really talked about."

Montague collected itself after a timeout and battled back into the game, finally grabbing the lead late. It took a few game points, but the Wildcats completed the comeback with a kill by Ana Trevino, who led the team with 11 kills for the night and hit an impressive .391.

Bectel said his team roaring back from the game two deficit was a quality the team hadn't yet displayed this season, and it was a welcome development.

"To see that was really good for me because we haven't quite had that this season," Bectel said. "We've had it once in a while, but to control the game, come back and do what we need to do to take control again, was key. As a coach, now I can start building off that and knowing what our threshold is for mistakes."

The teams went back and forth for most of game three, but Montague finished the evening with a flourish, outscoring Fremont 10-2 to end game three and earn the sweep.

Trevino was the offensive star, but Spanish exchange student Laura Borras made her presence felt as well. She was set a fair number of times late in the match and also led the team on defense with 11 digs.

"She was probably a little nervous tonight, I'm imagining, in the first home game in front of the crowd," Bectel said. "She's been a good addition for us, and as the season goes on she'll be a good weapon for us. And then to be able to put Britta (Johnson) or Maizie (Collins) on the right side, who are great players too, really strengthens us."

Libero Alissa Wynn led a strong passing effort, had eight digs and served three aces without an error. Bectel noted her standout effort, but she was quick to deflect credit to the front row.

"I think our hitters did really good," Wynn said. "We had really good passing and our hitters' finishing really helped."

The win was exactly the way the Wildcats hoped to start the WMC Lakes season as they pursue another conference championship.

"I feel like in the last five or six years, we've been pretty solid in the conference in wins and losses, especially during the regular season," Bectel said. "I told them, this is our house and we have to defend it. In the last few years, we haven't lost very many conference matches, and I wanted them to keep that. To me, we take pride in that. That sets the table for the rest of the season."