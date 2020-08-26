CADILLAC — Not allowed to congregate in their own gym due to MHSAA restrictions, Montague volleyball headed north to a gym allowed to host volleyball events and excelled, sweeping Tuesday's Cadillac Quad.
The Wildcats won three three-game matches, sweeping Mount Morris (25-14, 25-17, 25-20) and Cadillac (25-20, 25-18, 25-15) and beating North Branch two games to one (25-21, 20-25, 25-12).
Cadillac is in a region that is permitted to host volleyball and soccer events; to date, only northwestern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are permitted to play due to being in Phase 5 of Michigan's Safe Start Plan. However, teams from other areas of the state may travel to schools permitted to host events and play.
"The girls played great tonight, especially with this being the first time in the gym," Montague coach Shawn Bectel said.
Reilly Murphy led the Montague offense with an impressive 54 kills in the three matches, hitting for a .388 average. Ally Hall added 22 kills and hit .341. Murphy posted a team-best six aces, with sister Raegan adding five.
On defense, Morgan Netcott had 44 digs for the night, and Hall added 26. Hall also had six blocks, tying with Raegan Murphy for the team lead. Raegan Murphy posted 114 assists.