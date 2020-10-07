SCOTTVILLE — Montague had no trouble with Mason County Central Tuesday night in a West Michigan Conference match, dominating the Spartans 25-13, 25-14, 25-14.
The Wildcats (18-4, 4-0 WMC) played terrific offense in the win, hitting .341 as a team on the night. Ally Hall led the 'Cats attack, hitting .409 with 12 kills, and Reilly Murphy added a .400 hitting average with eight kills.
Montague did struggle at the service line, making 14 errors, but the visitors also hit 14 aces, with four each by Hall and Raegan Murphy leading the team.
Raegan Murphy notched 38 assists and led the Wildcats with eight digs.