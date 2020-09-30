MONTAGUE — Montague continues to dominate all comers in the West Michigan Conference, defeating Oakridge Tuesday night 25-11, 25-14, 25-17.
Reilly Murphy and Ally Hall led the Wildcat offense with 18 and 13 kills respectively. Murphy hit for an excellent .424 average.
At the service line, Montague did not have any aces but also only made two errors, serving 97 percent of its attempts into play.
Raegan Murphy recorded 38 assists, and on defense, Taylor Netcott had 23 digs with Morgan Netcott adding 20. Hall had three blocks.