MUSKEGON — Montague showed some mettle Saturday in the GMAA tournament, knocking off #2 seed North Muskegon in the semifinals and pushing top seed Mona Shores for three action-packed games in the finals before falling in the fourth, 25-17, 26-28, 26-24, 25-14.

The Wildcats did all this despite missing the Arrigottis, Jacy and Joli, both valuable players on the team. Coach Shawn Bectel said the Wildcats “ran out of gas” in the final game, which saw more Montague errors than usual.

“It’s not an excuse; we still played great today,” Bectel said. “But I definitely think (playing) three (games) in both matches going into that and four here, I do think we ran out of gas. But Shores is a good team, man. They’ve been a good team all year long.”

Montague edged Western Michigan Christian in a tight first-round match, 25-17, 23-25, 15-8, and had to rally to beat the Norse, 11-25, 25-18, 16-14. Despite that, the Wildcats looked terrific for much of the finals, particularly games two and three. Montague went toe-to-toe with the Sailors and star hitter Ava Dunn in those two games.

The Wildcats (18-21-1) showed off some depth in the match, too. In game two, which the Wildcats won, freshman Reagan Cederquist made a key block that helped Montague stave off a game point, and Britta Johnson delivered consecutive kills to win the game.

Bectel credited Johnson for her resilience and effort. She was slated to be the team’s top hitter until Laura Borras, who had another excellent day Saturday, arrived from Spain and seized a cornerstone spot in the offense.

“She’s a phenomenal athlete,” Bectel said of Johnson. “She’s all-state in track, a great basketball player, she’s a do-it-all type of player. It’s just the confidence and the love and showing her that (she’s important to us). She feeds off that. You should’ve seen her before the game. She was out there jumping and going crazy. I was going, ‘If I only had half your energy.’ She’s definitely a big piece of this team.”

Montague was tantalizingly close to a 2-1 lead when it earned a game point in game three, up 24-23. However, Dunn took over, smashing two straight kills at the end to seize the game. Shores then dominated game four.

“She’s a beast, man,” Bectel said with a chuckle. “What do you do? She’s a foot taller than everybody else on the floor. And she’s a great player, too.”

The Montague coach credited his assistants, Ally German and Alex Hoffman, for making good in-game adjustments against Shores. He also said the Wildcats’ tough non-conference schedule prepares them to measure up to teams like the Sailors when given the opportunity.

“That’s why we’re able to compete,” Bectel said. “In what world should we stand with their height and be able to stay with them? But we do. And I’m proud of my girls for fighting, the fight they showed and the grit. Never give up and battle. You can’t say any more than that.”

Ana Trevino led the Montague offense for the day, hitting .291 and posting 41 kills. Borras hit .363 and had 37 kills, and Johnson chipped in 26. Alissa Wynn had 40 digs and Maizie Collins added 34. Jaelyn Sundberg had 119 assists.

Reeths-Puffer finished in sixth place in the GMAA. Seeded fifth coming in, the Rockets fell to Fruitport in a tight first-round match, 25-22, 25-23, but bounced back for a win over Oakridge, 25-20, 25-21. In the fifth-place match, they again came up on the short end of a close one against Western Michigan Christian, 25-21, 25-23. R-P is now 14-17-2 on the season.

Billie Tryska’s return to action after missing weeks with a broken arm was the Rockets’ high point of the day. Tryska had 17 kills and seven blocks. Madisyn Dykema led Reeths-Puffer’s offense with 19 kills, and also had five blocks. Megan Barmes had 15 digs, and Emme Buzzell had six aces.

Whitehall was seeded seventh and finished seventh in the tournament. The Vikings beat Ravenna 25-14, 26-24, then fell to North Muskegon, 25-14, 25-21, and to WMC, 25-22, 25-17. Whitehall closed the day with a tight win over Oakridge 25-15, 18-25, 15-13.

Arianna Black had a big day for the Vikings (14-16-5), with 23 kills and 44 digs. Kayla Mulder added 16 kills and 33 digs. Sidney Shepherd had 55 assists.