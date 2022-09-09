Montague defeated both Shelby and Newaygo Thursday night at the Shelby Tri, extending its win streak to three.
The Wildcats (5-9) walloped Newaygo 25-7, 25-10 and beat Shelby in a competitive match, 19-25, 25-18, 15-7.
Montague was efficient on offense, hitting a strong .293. Ana Trevino had a huge night, hitting .459 individually and racking up 21 kills. Laura Borras added 14k ills and hit .387. Jaelyn Sundberg racked up 54 assists.
Alissa Wynn led the defense with 17 digs. Jacy Arrigotti and Maizie Collins had three aces each.