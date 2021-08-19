SPRING LAKE — Montague opened its season Wednesday with a split at the Spring Lake Tri. The Wildcats defeated Hesperia 25-22, 25-18, 25-15, and lost to Spring Lake, 25-11, 25-19, 25-23.
Montague struggled on the attack, recording more attack errors than kills. However, the 'Cats did well at the service line, with 27 aces in the two matches and only nine errors. Emma Peterson led the team with seven aces, Alissa Wynn had six and Ally Collins and Morgan Netcott had five each.
Peyton Johnson led the offense with 14 kills, and Morgan Netcott recorded 25 digs. Ana Trevino and Haylee Schwarz each had six blocks, and Jaelyn Sundberg posted 35 assists.