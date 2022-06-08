MONTAGUE — Montague libero Morgan Netcott's leadership qualities spoke for themselves throughout her Wildcats' career; she was named a captain all three seasons she played varsity volleyball. Her on and off-court successes both played a big role in landing a spot on the team at Vincennes University in Indiana, which competes on the junior-college level.
According to the Vincennes release on Netcott's signing, which she celebrated May 12 at the high school, she is the first Trailblazers' player ever from Michigan.
"She's a kid that's always been involved and brings that leadership quality," Montague coach Shawn Bectel said of Netcott. "Smart, instinctive player. The kids love her. When you have a captain, that's kind of the glue that holds it together. I couldn't ask for a better kid."
Netcott, whose sister Rachel will return to the Wildcats' team next year, was a first team all-West Michigan Conference player last fall and recorded 614 digs. Bectel noted that Netcott had stats worthy of being recognized on the state level, but because the Wildcats struggled to a 14-34 record against a tough schedule, she wasn't able to garner those kinds of accolades.
"Every week she was getting pounded on," Bectel said. "She still had some of the best stats in the state. Unfortunately, as a team we didn't win enough to help her."
Bectel said Netcott's best asset as a player is her intelligence on the court. She's been around the game her whole life - her mom Rachel was an assistant coach for Bectel for 10 years - and it shows between the lines.
"There's not many kids that know the game better than her," Bectel said. "She's been around the game forever. She's played it forever at all levels. This year, we weren't there, but the past two years we had state-level teams that she was a big part of. For me, I've always said she's one of the top liberos in the state. I think it's nice that she gets to go show that outside of here, and then hopefully two years somewhere else after. Her instincts as a player, her knowledge of the game, really sets her apart from other people.
"Any time a kid from your program moves on (to play in college), I've been a part of these kids' lives a long time, and I look at them as one of my kids. To see that, it's a proud moment."