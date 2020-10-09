MONTAGUE — Montague has been steamrolling through the West Michigan Conference, and coach Shawn Bectel has had no reason to pretend that his team hasn't been operating with the postseason at least in the back of its mind.
The Wildcats have shown the ability to work on the things they know they'll need in the playoffs while still dominating league opponents, and that was the case again Thursday as they downed Shelby 25-9, 25-15, 25-18.
"We're really focused on fixing those things we're doing to get us ready for that moment, because eventually we're going to run into a Grand Rapids South Christian, the two-time state champs," Bectel said. "We have to be ready for them. We're trying to put the work in every day and get ready for that moment."
Montague (19-4, 5-0 WMC) will face its two biggest league tests the next two Tuesdays. This week, they'll face rival Whitehall, and the following week, it'll be the only other conference unbeaten, North Muskegon.
"It's nice to have that last game of the season for us in the conference to be the one that could decide the title," Bectel said. "This is a weird year, though, because we're not having a tournament. We can't drop any (matches). Because if, all of a sudden, we drop one and it goes to a three-way tie, it's going to go to who lost to who. We're really focused on that."
The Wildcats grabbed an early lead and never looked back in the first game Thursday. The last two games were more competitive, with both being tied at six in the early going, but each time the 'Cats seized control from there.
Reilly Murphy was her usual impressive self, hitting .400 and recording 12 kills. Ally Hall also had 12 kills.
Where Montague was best, though, was at the net. The 'Cats recorded an impressive 10 team blocks. Janae Koetje and Raegan Murphy had five each, Leehah Bentz had three, and Hall had two. Bectel said the block has been a focus of the team recently and particularly at last Saturday's Lowell Quad, where the Wildcats faced a pair of ranked Division 1 squads.
"We can beat a lot of teams without having a good block, but to play the better teams, the teams we want to get to win state, we'll have to create those solid blocks," Bectel said. "We do have some good blockers. It's not perfect yet. I know we're probably nitpicking, but we talk about, if you want to win a title, you can't have little breakups in your game. We've got the kids to do it, I think, but it's fixing those little holes in the block."
Ally Collins got in on the fun Thursday, tying with Reilly Murphy for a team-best 10 digs and recording half of Montague's six aces. Raegan Murphy had 31 assists.
The Murphy twins and Hall continue to be the team leaders, along with Koetje, Taylor Netcott and Bentz, the Wildcats' other three seniors. Bectel said the group does a great job keeping the energy up within the team.
"I feel like the big thing with my seniors is, I don't usually have to get their momentum or energy up, because usually they're pretty psyched," Bectel said. "Sometimes, you get games like this where you have to create your own (energy). I thought (Hall) did a nice job of that, for sure. She's having a good season. You have three girls coming back that were on the all-state ballot last year and they're all playing like they were before."