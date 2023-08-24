SHELBY — No season is without bumps in the road, especially early on, and Montague experienced one of them Wednesday night in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 loss to Shelby in a cross-division West Michigan Conference battle.
The Wildcats (1-2-2), who got off to a strong offensive start in their first tournament of the season, struggled in that department Wednesday, hitting for only an .060 average as a team.
Shelby is a very strong opponent that made the Division 3 state quarterfinals a season ago. The Tigers provided a major test in the person of junior Navea Gauthier, an Ohio State commit and, Montague coach Shawn Bectel said, quite possibly the best player in the state at any level. It would've taken a sharp performance to win, and Bectel said Wednesday was not that.
"We just didn't play a great game," Bectel said. "I'm not taking anything from her and their team. They played well too. We just didn't play good enough. You can't hit (that poorly) and expect to beat a team that's ranked in the state and has a weapon like that."
It was hard for either team to develop a flow to the game, as sweltering temperatures outside resulted in uncomfortable conditions in the arena. Many times the game was stopped to clean the floor from players sweating during the action.
Bectel said he felt like the team did a decent job putting itself in good situations and just struggled to finish the plays. He's not concerned about it being a long-term issue and looks at it as a learning experience.
"I had a couple kids where tonight wasn't their night," Bectel said. "It is what it is. Everybody's going to have a bad night, and I'm sure they would be the first ones to say it wasn't theirs. The problem was that it was a few kids that were off tonight. But, it's back to the drawing board and (we'll) work hard."
The first two games were very close until about the 12-point mark, when Shelby took command. The Wildcats struggled with errors, especially in game two, when the ball flew out of bounds several times at critical junctures. The final game came down to the wire, but Shelby scored three straight points to end it, two on Montague errors.
"I think if we can run our offense, we can hit them in a lot of spots and maybe keep them off tilt, but we just didn't do that tonight," Bectel said. "We didn't have to make them guess what we were doing because we were hitting balls out of bounds."
Passing was the other area Bectel felt the team struggled with, and the two are connected. As he said, if a team can't receive the ball cleanly, it makes it very difficult to set up an offense. However, with a chuckle, he said he guaranteed the team would do better things going forward.
"We've just got to clean our game up, plain and simple," Bectel said. "Serve receive has got to be better, and hitting. I didn't think we served too bad, but we'd have had more opportunities if we'd have hit better."
Jaelyn Sundberg passed out 21 assists for Montague, and Alissa Wynn led the defense with 10 digs. She also notched four aces. Ava Pumford and Reagan Cederquist each had five kills offensively.