MONTAGUE — Montague swept its home quad Wednesday night, which included a win over Oakridge in the first round of the GMAA tournament. This advanced the Wildcats to the semifinals of the GMAA, which will be held Saturday at Reeths-Puffer.
Montague's win over Oakridge was by a score of 25-14, 25-14, 25-22. The 'Cats also defeated Calvin Christian (25-14, 25-14, 25-15) and Coopersville (25-19, 25-18, 25-18).
Senior Reilly Murphy hit a milestone during the night, recording her 1,500th career kill. She rang up a total of 52 kills, easily the team high, and hit .310 for the night. As a team, the 'Cats hit a strong .307.
Also for Montague (26-4), Ally Hall posted 25 kills and had six blocks. Raegan Murphy had an impressive 10 aces out of the 25 Montague recorded for the night. She also had 18 kills and 112 assists.
Morgan Netcott led the Wildcat defense with 50 digs, and Taylor Netcott added 38.