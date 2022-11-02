Montague earned a three-game sweep of Oakridge Tuesday night in its district opener at Fruitport, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14.
With the win, the Wildcats (23-24-1) advanced to face Orchard View in the semifinals.
Alissa Wynn led Montague defensively with 20 digs. Jacy Arrigotti, Jaelyn Sundberg and Jordan Netcott each added 10 digs. Ana Trevino had three blocks at the net.
On offense, Trevino had 10 kills and hit .368, while Borras added eight kills. Sundberg posted 22 assists. Wynn had four aces at the service line.