MONTAGUE — Montague fought off Oakridge Tuesday in a closely-contested three-game sweep, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25, keeping the Wildcats in striking distance in the West Michigan Conference race.
The Wildcats (7-20, 4-1 WMC) had a solid offensive performance, led by Ana Trevino, who had 13 kills and hit for a .385 average. Britta Johnson added 11 kills.
On defense, Peyton Johnson had 25 digs and Morgan Netcott had 21, and Trevino posted three blocks. Jaelyn Sundberg had 31 assists, and Netcott had four aces.