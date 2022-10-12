Montague swept Oakridge Tuesday night to close West Michigan Conference Lakes regular-season play, 25-19, 25-12, 25-23.
The win gave the Wildcats (16-20-1, 5-1 WMC Lakes) a chance to share the regular-season title if Whitehall defeats league unbeaten Ludington next week, which would move all three schools to 5-1 in the conference.
Ana Trevino and Britta Johnson led the Montague attack with 13 and 10 kills respectively. Alissa Wynn spearheaded the defense with 20 digs and Laura Borras chipped in 11. Jacy Arrigotti had four aces and Jaelyn Sundberg made 38 assists.