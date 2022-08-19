Montague was an exceptionally young and inexperienced team last year, and the Wildcats showed it, winning only 14 matches. This year, there's good reason to hope those lumps pay off in the long run as most of the team is back.
At the net, the Wildcats have their top two hitters from 2021 back in Ana Trevino and Britta Johnson. Trevino emerged late in the season as the team's go-to scorer, and coach Shawn Bectel said her growth continued in the offseason.
"She looks fantastic right now," Bectel said. "It's something she's worked for. Not only is she good on the court but she's leading off the court as well. I see her having a big year this year. That will definitely be one of our focal points."
Johnson has also improved, as has Maizie Collins, who flashed at times last season and should have a bigger role in the offense. However, no player has improved more, Bectel said, than Jaelyn Sundberg, who had a solid freshman campaign at setter but is "probably three times better" now.
"She's been putting in hours and hours and gone to camps to get better and she definitely has," Bectel said. "Having a good setter definitely makes your offense run smoother."
Montague should also be boosted by the impending arrival of Laura Borras, a foreign-exchange student from Spain, as well as junior Kendall Osborne, who has joined the team. Borras' film has impressed Bectel, and no one in Montague circles needs to be reminded of Osborne's athleticism after her success in basketball and soccer.
"You can't put everything on those two kids, but it helps with our depth," Bectel said. "We had a pretty good summer. The girls looked pretty solid. We had some pretty tough scrimmages and i'd say everyone has gotten better. I'm expecting a turnaround this year for sure."
Other names to know include a pair of younger sisters of former Montague stars. Alissa Wynn and Rachel Netcott, whose respective sisters Chloe and Morgan both earned collegiate nods, should make their presence felt. Wynn should slide into Morgan's old libero spot, and Rachel is a gifted defensive player. Joli Arrigotti and Reagan Cederquist will get some court time as well, with the freshman Cederquist's height a big asset for a team that doesn't have a lot of that.
The Wildcats have a tough schedule again this year, with invitationals at Cadillac, Grand Haven and Jenison among the highlights. The new West Michigan Conference Lakes Division brings Ludington, Fremont, Orchard View and Manistee into the league. Bectel expects the Orioles and Packers in particular to be factors in the league title race, along with Whitehall and his Wildcats.
"This year as opposed to a lot of other years, we have a group of girls that really enjoy playing together," Bectel said. "When we put it all together we're tough to beat, but it's the growth of them putting that skill together and me finding what's going to make them tick. The talent is definitely there. It's just finding the right combination of talent that's going to make it happen."