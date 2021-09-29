MONTAGUE — Montague swept Mason County Central Tuesday night, 25-4, 25-13, 25-15, to set up a clash with rival Whitehall next week with the West Michigan Conference tournament's #1 seed on the line.
The Wildcats (10-21, 5-1 WMC) scored 21 consecutive points during game one of the match, with Emma Peterson scoring 20 service points in a row.
Montague was terrific offensively, hitting .271 as a team. Britta Johnson racked up 14 kills and a .591 hitting percentage and Ana Trevino added 12 kills, hitting .333.
The Wildcats serve 20 aces, including six by Peyton Johnson and five by Peterson. Alissa Wynn and Morgan Netcott each had nine digs, and Jaelyn Sundberg had 34 assists. Trevino posted four blocks.