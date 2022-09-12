Montague defeated Whitehall in the teams' first meeting of the season at Saturday's Fruitport Invitational. The Wildcats won a close match 25-22, 25-20 and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament before falling to Grand Haven 25-10, 25-8.
Montague was 2-2 on the day in all, also defeating NorthPointe Christian in a tight match (29-27, 18-25, 19-17) and losing a close one to Mona Shores (25-20, 26-24). Whitehall went 1-2, beating Fruitport (23-25, 25-19, 15-12) and losing to Gull Lake (23-25, 25-12, 15-10).
It was a balanced offensive day for the Wildcats (7-11), with three players posting at least 20 kills. Ana Trevino led the way with 28, Britta Johnson had 25 and Laura Borras had 22. Trevino also had seven blocks. Jaelyn Sundberg passed out 84 assists.
On defense, Alissa Wynn had 38 digs and Borras had 32. Jordan Netott and Jacy Arrigotti each had five aces, though the Wildcats struggled a bit at the line with 25 errors on the day.
For the Vikings (7-13-5), Arianna Black led the offense with 29 kills and Kayla Mulder had 21. Chase Baker posted 30 digs and four aces, and Sidney Shepherd had 79 assists, five blocks and four aces.
"We had some stretches of very good play," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said. "We just need to improve our consistency."